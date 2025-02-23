Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, says he's "bringing hell" to sanctuary city Boston

Tom Homan, the "border czar" for President Donald Trump's administration, is setting his sights on the City of Boston's sanctuary city policies.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Homan issued a warning specifically to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

"The police commissioner of Boston, you said you'd double down on not helping the law enforcement offices of ICE. I'm coming to Boston, I'm bringing hell with me," Homan said, prompting applause from the crowd. "You're not a police commissioner. Take that badge off your chest, put it in your desk drawer. Because you became a politician. You forgot what it's like to be a cop."

Tom Homan targets Boston and Massachusetts

Homan accused the state's police forces of neglecting their duty in targeting criminals who are in the country illegally. He said, without citing specifics, that he found multiple cases where criminals who he alleges were in the country illegally were in jail, but subsequently released.

"And guess what. The men and women of Immigrations and Custom Enforcement found those predators and they're locked back up. And we're going to deport them from the United States," Homan said.

Boston is a sanctuary city. Mayor Michelle Wu will join the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver to testify before a congressional oversight committee hearing investigating sanctuary city policies early next month.

Following Homan's remarks, WBZ-TV reached out to the offices of the Boston Police Department, Mayor Wu and Gov. Maura Healey, but have not heard back as of Sunday morning.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on sanctuary city status

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, launched the probe in January.

"Boston is a sanctuary jurisdiction under the Boston Trust Act, which the Boston City Council recently voted unanimously to reaffirm. Further, Boston is also subject to Massachusetts's judicial precedent finding ICE detainers an unlawful exercise of state power. Mayor Michelle Wu 'reiterated Boston's status as a sanctuary city' shortly after the 2024 presidential election," Comer wrote in the letter to Wu at the time.

Initially, the mayors were asked to testify on February 11. Wu said earlier this month she would respond to the letter, but told reporters she preferred it to be at a later date after recently giving birth to her third child.

"I want to be accommodating and participate however best represents the city," Wu said. "We're very proud that Boston is the safest major city in the country. We have a lot to share about what has been working here, and we look forward to being able to get into the details of that."

Gov. Maura Healey on immigration

Massachusetts has eight sanctuary cities - Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville.

In a December interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Healey defended the state's immigration policies.

"We are not a sanctuary state. If you come here, there is not housing here, and I think that's been effective in changing the trajectory of [migration to Massachusetts]," Healey said.