Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to testify before Congress on sanctuary cities

Mayor Wu asks for more time to recover from childbirth before testifying before Congress

BOSTON – Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday she plans to cooperate with a request to testify at a Congressional hearing as part of a federal investigation into sanctuary cities.

The mayors of Boston, New York, Chicago and Denver received letters from Comer last month asking them to testify at a hearing on February 11 in Washington, D.C.

When she received the letter, the Democratic mayor said she would "respond in due time."

Will Mayor Wu testify before Congress?

On Monday, Wu said she has been in communication with Congress and would like to participate. But Wu added that she would prefer to do something "at a time that would work better and would be more appropriate."

Wu had a baby on January 13, her family's third child. She said that six weeks is typical recovery for a mother after giving birth, and she asked Congress to let her testify on a date later than February 11.

"I think the ideal would be just a little bit more time to ensure that I am sort of fully physically healed up according to my doctor's best judgement, and I would be able to then participate in person," Wu told reporters.

Wu said the discussions are ongoing.

"I want to be accommodating and participate however best represents the city," Wu said. "We're very proud that Boston is the safest major city in the country. We have a lot to share about what has been working here, and we look forward to being able to get into the details of that."

What is a sanctuary city?

Sanctuary cities have policies against turning over undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, thus preventing them from potential deportation.

In Comer's letter to Wu, he said Boston "refuses to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."