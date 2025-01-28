Boston Mayor Michelle Wu asked to testify in Congressional investigation of sanctuary cities

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been asked to testify at a Congressional hearing as part of a federal investigation into sanctuary cities.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, launched a probe Monday into "the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement."

Letter to Boston mayor

Comer sent letters to the mayors of Boston, New York, Chicago and Denver asking them to testify at a hearing on February 11 in Washington.

Sanctuary cities have policies against turning over undocumented immigrants who could deported by federal agents.

In the letter to Wu, Comer said, "Boston is a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement" and that all four cities "stand out in their abject failure to comply with federal law."

"Boston is a sanctuary jurisdiction under the Boston Trust Act, which the Boston City Council recently voted unanimously to reaffirm. Further, Boston is also subject to Massachusetts's judicial precedent finding ICE detainers an unlawful exercise of state power. Mayor Michelle Wu 'reiterated Boston's status as a sanctuary city' shortly after the 2024 presidential election," Comer wrote.

The panel is looking for city documents and information related to "sanctuary policies" in Boston from January 1, 2024 to the present.

Boston mayor response

There has been no direct comment yet from Mayor Wu.

When asked about the request, a spokesperson for her office told WBZ-TV, "We are proud that Boston is the safest major city in the United States. We have received the letter and are reviewing it."

Tuesday is the mayor's first day back at City Hall, working in person, since giving birth to her daughter two weeks ago.