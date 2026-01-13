Houston Texans come to Gillette Stadium with one of NFL's best defenses. How worried should Patriots be?

The playoff buzz continues to build around Patriot Place, as fans on Tuesday were loading up on gear ahead of the second home game of the postseason. Sunday's game between the Patriots and Houston Texans is shaping up to be a hard-nosed battle.

"It's been a while, so I'm glad that the fans finally have something to root for," fan Ryan Ferrari said. "You know, Drake Maye is going to be pretty good for us, so it's very exciting, hoping for the best Sunday."

Confidence is high, but there is also some caution as the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans, the team most fans told WBZ-TV Monday they'd least like to face next.

Patriots vs. Texans

Several pointed to the Texans' defensive prowess, most recently displayed in a masterclass performance knocking out Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first round match up on Monday night.

"That's the one team in the playoffs I kind of am worried about," said Josh Silva. "Their defense is one of the best in the league."

Even diehard Patriots supporters admit New England will have its hands full.

"It's definitely a concern, but I mean, they were going against a Steelers offense that was extremely lackluster all year long," Noah Silva added.

"I think we can beat them if we can keep [quarterback C.J. Stroud] in the pocket," added Silva. "They might have bigger names maybe in the defense but overall we played better on all three facets of football."

Patriots fans optimistic

Despite the matchup, optimism remains strong among the New England faithful, fueled by quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Texans are definitely a great team, great defense, but I think we match up pretty well," Ferrari said.

"It'll be a good matchup. Patriots, of course, they have a good offense right now and their defense is playing well," Chip Lambert added.

Though for many fans, the playoff run is starting to feel familiar and they don't think it ends Sunday.

"It's really been fun," said Rick Pacheco" "It reminds me of when Brady started breaking out. It's just exciting."