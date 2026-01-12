Drake Maye says of first NFL playoff win, "It wasn't pretty, that's for sure"

Second-year New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the first to admit that it wasn't always pretty. But the NFL MVP candidate and his teammates are moving on in the postseason.

Maye was 17 for 29 for 268 yards and one touchdown in the New England's 16-3 wild-card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium. The budding star was also the team's leading rusher as he ran 10 times for 66 yards on the night.

Drake Maye reacts to first playoff win

Still, Maye struggled for much of the first half. He also threw one interception and fumbled twice, losing one, in the game.

Despite the up-and-down performance, Maye was clutch when it counted most. In the second half, he was 11 for 14 for 173 and a spectacular touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry.

"Proud of this team. We never doubted it. It wasn't pretty, that's for sure. But this defense was fun to watch. Congrats to them. It was so fun to watch. They won the game for us. I didn't throw it very well tonight," Maye said. "I need to be better. But we did what we had to do and that's what it takes in the playoffs. I'm just proud of this team. That was fun, man. That was fun to get one at home and look forward to being back here next week."

Maye said he knows he has another challenge next week, when the Patriots will face either the Steelers or Texans on Sunday. The time has not yet been determined.

"Wasn't my best tonight but hey that's why you have teammates and those guys picked me up," Maye said.

Mike Vrabel on Drake Maye

Maye was asked about his first postseason experience following the game.

"Running out of that tunnel with the crowd, that was a cool moment," Maye said. "I kind of was running off the field like, man that was pretty sweet listening to the crowd. I don't know why they put me last. They need to put [Stefon Diggs] or somebody who hypes up the crowd. I just kind of run out there."

The quarterback said it was extra special to have his parents and three brothers in attendance for the game.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked to assess his quarterback's performance.

"We've got to take care of the football. I thought he came through when we needed him. The tipped pass was something that was unfortunate, turned into an interception. But the throw to Hunter I thought when we needed him was elite," Vrabel said.