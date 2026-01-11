Patriots coach Mike Vrabel bloodied while celebrating game-sealing sack by Milton Williams

Star New England Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams laid some big hits against the Los Angeles Chargers. One of them came on head coach Mike Vrabel.

Williams sealed the game on the first play out of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter when he got loose and sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on 4th and 9, giving the Patriots the ball back for good. New England ran out the rest of the clock and advanced with a 16-3 win.

When Williams got back to the sideline, Vrabel went for a hug with his big-money defensive lineman. Williams lowered his facemask into his coach's face, drawing blood.

Vrabel could be seen on the Sunday Night Football broadcast laughing as he showed Williams the injury a short time later as the final seconds rolled off the clock.

The first-year Patriots head coach was asked about it after the game.

"We talked to him about being willing to spill some blood out there and that the big dogs come out in January," Vrabel said. "I think Milton took that to heart in the way that he played the game and he finished the game. He came over and got me pretty good, but that's what happened."

Williams said it was a case of emotion spilling over.

"I was just turnt. That was just pure emotion. I think I headbutted everybody. But I forgot Vrabes ain't have no helmet on. He'll be alright though," Williams joked.

Following their win, the Patriots will play next Sunday in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The time of the game has not yet been set, and New England only knows the opponent will be the Steelers or Texans.