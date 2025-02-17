Wind speeds top 50 miles per hour across Massachusetts Monday

Extremely strong winds whipped across Massachusetts early Monday morning, from the Cape and Islands all the way to the Berkshires, bringing down trees and power lines in several towns. Thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity.

Wind speeds were forecast to be between 40 and 60 miles per hour Monday. There is a high wind warning in effect for a large part of Massachusetts until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Massachusetts wind reports

Here are the highest wind speeds recorded by the National Weather Service Monday.

Worcester 68 miles per hour

Dennis 60 mph

Wareham 58 mph

Plymouth 58 mph

Truro 57 mph

Boston (Logan Airport) 57 mph

Milton (Blue Hill) 55 mph

Marthas Vineyard 54 mph

Newburyport 54 mph

Wrentham 53 mph

Fitchburg 53 mph

Hull 52 mph

Chatham 51 mph

Hyannis 51 mph

West Falmouth 50 mph

Norwood 48 mph

Woods Hole 48 mph

Westfield 48 mph

Lawrence 46 mph

Beverly 46 mph

Otis AFB 46 mph

Orange 46 mph

Millis 46 mph

Westboro 46 mph

Braving the Boston winds

It may be windy and slushy in Boston, but that did not stop residents and tourists from leaving their homes and hotel rooms.

"That bad hair day, that's the wind," said Danya Adalja, a Babson college student who decided to spend the windy day at L.A. Burdick in Back Bay.

"Wind, rain, and snow, this three combination," said Danya's roommate and fellow Babson College student, Kashmira Oswal. "When I stepped out of my home, I stepped into a huge snow puddle like my whole leg was inside,"

"We're thinking about moving here, so this is what we came to experience, the coldest you guys have to offer. I don't think this is the coldest, but it's this is pretty darn cold," Kevin Burton said with his family. He said the key takeaways of being a New Englander are "good shoes, good jacket, good socks, and thermal underwear."

The bad weather has caused some people to reconsider their travel plans.

"I wanted to drive actually from New York to here, then when we saw it was raining and that it was snowy, it was like, 'ok no I'm not driving,'" said Danna Sordo from New York City. She originally wanted to walk to the train station but decided to call a Lyft instead due to the cold, wind, and icy conditions.

Vehicles banned from New York bridge

The wind was an issue around the Northeast Monday.

In New York City, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Staten Island and Brooklyn, banned several types of vehicles. All "tractor-trailers, house trailers, motorcycles, step vans, cars pulling trailers, minibuses, and any vehicle deemed to be a potential safety hazard" were kept off the bridge as a precaution.

The damaging wind gusts came just hours after several inches of snow fell across Massachusetts Saturday into Sunday. The snow was followed by freezing rain and icy roads.