High risk of ice and power outages in parts of Massachusetts ahead of possible storm Thursday

As the snow comes to an end Sunday, there's a high risk for ice and power outages in parts of Massachusetts and the chance of another snowstorm headed our way later this week.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

As you wake up on this very messy Sunday, we have good news and bad news...

The good: The snow is done in southern New England. There will not be any more snow accumulation with this storm.

The bad: We still have a long way to go and several more hazards to come.

High potential for freezing rain

It may look like the snow has changed to rain, but in many areas, it is actually either sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures will generally be near or above freezing Sunday along the coastline and over southeastern Massachusetts. Areas west of I95 and particularly west of 495 will struggle to climb to 32 degrees today.

Ice will start to accrete on power lines, trees and your back deck today in central and western Massachusetts. There may be as much as .10-.25" of ice on all these surfaces.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The precipitation will become lighter and spottier late Sunday morning and early in the afternoon. However, we are watching for one final burst of heavy rain/freezing rain later in the afternoon. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. there will be some very heavy downpours, leading to localized flooding and more headaches. There may even be some embedded thunderstorms in this final wave.

WBZ-TV weather graphic

After 7 p.m., the precipitation will taper off and the storm will finally begin to exit the region.

Overnight, the entire region will fall back below freezing, turning any standing water into an ice rink. Any untreated surfaces will become slippery.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Very windy Monday

Unfortunately, that is not where the story ends. As the storm pulls away from New England, powerful west-northwest winds will ramp up. We expect gusts as high as 40-60mph during the day on Monday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Combine the strong winds with some very heavy snow/ice weighing on trees and you get a heightened risk for power outages. The winds will begin to ramp up Sunday night after 7 p.m. and peak during the day Monday. We expect numerous outages in this timeframe near and west of 495.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

There will be very little melting over the next several days. Air temperatures will remain well below freezing and "feels-like" temperatures will dip near or below zero at times.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Potential for storm Thursday

Finally, we are watching the potential for ANOTHER winter storm on Thursday of this week. Most models are currently indicating a track slightly farther south than what would be ideal for a major snowstorm in New England.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Given the current model guidance, we feel the highest risk for a plowable snow Thursday would be south of Boston.

Stay tuned to forecast updates on WBZ and CBSBoston.com over the next few days though...a slight shift northward in track would mean a significant snowstorm in southern New England.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston