Heat advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Monday; maps show how hot it will feel

After a relatively comfortable July 4th, the extreme heat is returning to Massachusetts and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory because of how hot it will feel through Monday.

The WBZ Weather Team is implementing a NEW NEXT Weather Alert given heat-related dangers ahead Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of southern New England Sunday at 7 a.m. through Monday at 8 p.m., given the threat for heat indices of 95-100 degrees.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

If you combine high temperatures between 90-95 degrees and elevated dew point temperatures, conditions could become fairly steamy, especially for age groups sensitive to heat.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Additionally, a brand new tropical system has a name as of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center - Chantal. This system is not expected to gain too much more strength aside from having a steady rainy and windy thumbprint as it crawls up the Atlantic seaboard.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

As Tuesday begins, the outlying bands from this system is expected to spray the region with spot showers Tuesday morning. However, an approaching cold front from the west will nudge this system back east but also cause steadier rain and rumbles throughout Tuesday late afternoon and evening. This will begin a thread of wet weather and cloudy cover mid to late week next week.