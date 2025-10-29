Heavy rain, gusty winds expected in Boston area ahead of Halloween. Will it clear for trick-or-treat?

Downpours and gusty winds are expected in much of Massachusetts, including the Boston area, on Thursday, though the stormy conditions are expected to move out in time for children to trick-or-treat Friday on Halloween.

The WBZ Weather Team is highlighting Thursday evening and overnight with a NEXT Weather Alert.

Massachusetts storm timeline

THURSDAY MORNING/AFTERNOON: Cloudy conditions are expected with a chance of a few showers. Nothing heavy will be expected at this time. Winds will begin increasing out of the east-southeast.

THURSDAY EVENING COMMUTE: An area of steady, heavy rain moves in between 4-7 p.m. Winds will be gusting between 25-35 mph with a few higher gusts at the coastline.

THURSDAY NIGHT: This is the timeframe with the heaviest rain and most adverse conditions, mainly between about 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Winds will gust between 20-40 mph in most of the area with the highest gusts (40-50 mph) at the coast and over Cape Cod and the Islands.

Halloween forecast

By Friday morning the rain will have ended and there will be some partial clearing.

The story on Friday will be the wind. It will be a very gusty afternoon and evening with persistent westerly gusts between 25-45 mph.

Trick-or-treaters will have to brave a gusty evening. Thankfully, temperatures won't be too cold, and we do not expect any rain.

The winds will stay active through the day on Saturday, not settling down until Sunday.