"Good Will Dunkin'" Super Bowl commercial features Tom Brady and more stars

Dunkin' threw it back to the 90s with its "Good Will Dunkin'" Super Bowl commercial that featured Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady and more celebrities.

The retro ad reimagines the movie "Good Will Hunting" as a never-aired sitcom pilot that takes place in 1995 at a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In the commercial, Affleck plays Matt Damon's titular character who arranges Munchkins in a Fibonacci sequence and loses his girlfriend to Brady.

"You like donuts?" Aniston asks Affleck. "This is my new boyfriend. How do you like these nuts?"

"I'm Tom," the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback in a shaggy wig says.

The commercial also features a host of other 90s sitcom legends, including Aniston's "Friends" co-star Matt LeBlanc, "Seinfeld's" Jason Alexander, Ted Danson of "Cheers," Alfonso Ribeiro from "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Jaleel White of "Family Matters" and Jasmine Guy from "A Different World."

You can watch a longer version of the commercial below.

As part of the ad campaign, Dunkin' is also giving away 1.995 million free coffees of any size for customers who put the promo code "GOODWILLDUNKIN" into their Dunkin' app.

And in the spirit of the 1997 film that won Affleck and Damon an Oscar for best original screenplay, Dunkin' teamed up with MIT professor and former football pro John Urschel to offer free coffee for a year to the solver of a whiteboard math problem. Click here for more information on the contest.