L Street Tavern, South Boston bar seen in "Good Will Hunting," to be sold

BOSTON - The owners of the L Street Tavern, the South Boston bar featured in "Good Will Hunting," are selling the popular watering hole next month but say the pub will "continue its neighborhood traditions" under new ownership.

Jack and Susan Woods have owned the bar for 27 years. It's long been a Southie destination for watching Boston sports and St. Patrick's Day fun.

"For almost three decades, YOU, the patrons have helped shape the character of this place while creating lasting relationships and lifelong memories," the Woods posted to social media on Friday. "We celebrated sports championships and special occasions. . . we celebrated with Irish festivities for a whole Saint Paddy's Day season."

"Good Will Hunting" connection

The L Street Tavern served as the hangout spot for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's characters in "Good Will Hunting," the 1997 film that also starred Robin Williams. The movie won Damon and Affleck the Oscar for best original screenplay and catapulted the two young actors from Cambridge to Hollywood fame.

The bar has always celebrated being the "Home of Good Will Hunting" with its merchandise and memorabilia on display.

Pictures of Robin Williams are seen inside of the L Street Tavern where a scene from the movie "Good Will Hunting" was filmed in South Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Good Times. Good friends. Good Will. Good-bye," the owners wrote.

After the sale in early March, the L Street Tavern will be in the hands of the Medico family, who are friends of the current owners.

"While we will miss sharing the local charm and community spirit of Southie, L Street Tavern will remain under the ownership of the Medico family, and continue its neighborhood traditions," the bar said.