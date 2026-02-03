Want to watch Super Bowl 2026 commercials early? These ads are already live.

Super Bowl LX is not only the NFL's biggest stage in 2026 — it's also a make-or-break broadcast for commercials, with the nation's top brands spending millions on 30- and 60-second ads aimed at winning over an audience that could top 100 million viewers.

For companies, the reputational and financial stakes are high. Running a 30-second ad during this year's Super Bowl will cost as much as $10 million, according to Bloomberg News. Advertisers also shell out millions more to produce their spots, often paying top dollar for celebrity spokespeople and to promote their commercials ahead of the big game.

The Feb. 8 game, which will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots, will feature a host of returning advertisers, such as Budweiser and Pepsi, as well as new entrants, including health care company Ro and betting site Fanatics Sportsbook. Many advertisers are aiming for the funny bone this year, hoping to distract viewers from their concerns about the economy and polarized political views, experts said.

"Advertisers are seeing the Super Bowl as an opportunity to catch a break from all of that," Sean Muller, CEO of advertising research firm iSpot, told CBS News. "They really want to get people to not worry for a few hours. I think that's why humor has made such a surge."

Humor was also in evidence in last year's Super Bowl ads, along with celebrity appearances, a trend expected to take center stage again in 2026, Muller said. Stars in this year's crop of spots range from Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who appears in a Bud Light commercial with singer Post Malone, to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who stars in a Pringles ad.

Advertisers typically either pre-release their Super Bowl ad in the days before the game or post a teaser that's aimed at getting viewers primed for their ad. Check out the already released ads and teasers below for Super Bowl 60.

Bosch Super Bowl commercial

Bosch is teasing its Super Bowl spot with Food Network star Guy Fieri in a 15-second clip called "A Little Buzz."

The teaser shows a hand brandishing a hair clipper near Fieri's trademark bleached locks, then flashes an image of him with a dark head of hair — a transformation that set the internet "ablaze," according to the trade publication The Hollywood Reporter.

Bud Light Super Bowl commercial

This celebrity-studded ad, titled "Keg," depicts musician Post Malone, Peyton Manning and comedian Shane Gillis reuniting after their 2025 spot "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac."

In their new 2026 Bud Light ad, the three are at a wedding when a keg of Bud Light slips off a dolly and rolls down a steep hill. The trio — as well as the bride, groom and all the guests — run after it to the soundtrack of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Budweiser Super Bowl commercial

Budweiser and its familiar Clydesdale horses may be known as one of the most faithful Super Bowl advertisers. Its 2026 spot — called "American Icons" — is already gaining fans and accolades, with Forbes predicting it is likely to rank as the most popular commercial of the game.

The spot "hits all the right notes, featuring the beloved Clydesdales and an American bald eagle that speaks to unity and national pride," Forbes noted.

Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin' is promoting its 2026 spot with two teasers featuring Ben Affleck, a longtime spokesman for the coffee chain. In the ad, the Hollywood actor tries to convince "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc and "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander to release the contents of a VHS tape labeled "Network Pilot '95 v3."

Presumably, Super Bowl 60 viewers will get a peek at that 1990s pilot when the actual commercial airs on Sunday. "The spot taps into peak Y2K energy," Parade magazine said.

Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl commercial

Online betting company Fanatics Sportsbook features model and celebrity Kendall Jenner as she pokes fun at her romantic history, suggesting that her wealthy lifestyle is funded by her timely wagers on her basketball star exes. In the spot "Bet on Kendall," she says her next gamble will be on the Patriots versus the Seahawks, inviting viewers to bet along with her.

On Jan. 29, Fanatics Sportsbook posted that Jenner had wagered $1 million on the Patriots.

"If you're tailing or fading Kendall Jenner's $1 million Super Bowl bet, just know she and Fanatics won," Sports Illustrated wrote about the ad.

Hellmann's Super Bowl commercial

Actor Andy Samberg portrays "Meal Diamond" in Hellmann's spot, called "Sweet Sandwich Time." The actor and Saturday Night Live alum sings a tribute to adding mayo to sandwiches to the tune of "Sweet Caroline."

"Can you ever go wrong with a Neil Diamond tribute? The answer is no, and Andy Samberg plays a great parody of the legend in a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's," noted the ad blog Muse by Clios last month.

Hims & Hers Super Bowl commercial

Hims & Hers has a message attuned to America's growing wealth gap: The rich get better health care than the rest of us. The company says it can help bridge that gap by providing the peptides and other goodies that the rich can readily access.

The ad touches on "a hot topic in the current United States landscape," USA Today noted on Feb. 1.

Instacart Super Bowl commercial

Instacart is featuring Ben Stiller and Benson Boone in a 30-second spot directed by Spike Jonze that harkens back to European disco pop. The commercial is touting the service's new "Preference Picker," which allows customers to select preferences such as how ripe they'd like their bananas.

"But getting into such nitty gritty in a 30-second Super Bowl ad may be nearly impossible," Variety wrote.

Michelob ULTRA

Actor Kurt Russell stars as a mysterious ski instructor in Michelob's "The ULTRA Instructor," taking a slow skier under his wing to teach him how to be the first one of his friends down the slope — and avoid getting stuck buying everyone's apres-ski drinks.

The ad plays on the fact that the Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 6, notes the Hollywood Reporter.

Nerds Super Bowl commercial

Nerds has released a teaser called "Get Your Taste Buds Ready" that features reality TV guru Andy Cohen.

The candy brand "made a splash in 2025, with recording artist Shaboozey headlining a commercial set to his rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World'," USA Today notes, adding that the brand is aiming to make the same connection with Cohen.

Novartis Super Bowl commercial

Novartis is touting a blood test for prostate cancer in an ad called "Relax Your Tight End." Set to a calming Enya song, the commercial depicts Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle and other former and active NFL tight ends as they relax – presumably because they can rely on the blood test to spot cancer.

"And the prize for the least subtle messaging of Super Bowl 60 goes to … Novartis," the ad blog Muse by Clios wrote.

Oakley Meta

The Oakley Meta collab is making its Super Bowl debut with a star-studded ad that features athletes taping and using the AI glasses to check the weather or if it's OK to eat dirt.

The "smart glasses (quite literally) shine in a high-intensity Super Bowl LX ad that spotlights how elite athletes use the eyewear's AI-powered features," AdWeek wrote.

OIKOS Super Bowl commercial

NFL running back Derrick Henry and actor Kathryn Hahn are featured in yogurt maker OIKOS' "The Big Hill," which shows them on a San Francisco trolley that gets stuck on a hill. Powered by the company's Greek-style yogurts, they're able to get the trolley car moving.

The ad leans "into both physical exertion and comedic relief as Hahn and Henry confront increasingly absurd uphill challenges," AdWeek noted.

Pepsi Super Bowl commercial

Pepsi's commercial for its Zero Sugar soda may reignite the cola wars, with a polar bear — a mascot associated with Coca-Cola — confronting an existential crisis when he picks Pepsi over Coke in a blind taste test.

"Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi directs the ad—which is set to Queen's "I Want to Break Free"— and also makes a cameo as the polar bear's therapist," AdWeek noted. The ad ends "in a callback to a meme-able kiss cam moment during a Coldplay concert last year."

Pringles Super Bowl commercial

Pringles has released a teaser called "Love at First Bite," featuring singer Sabrina Carpenter in her Super Bowl commercial debut.

The 15-second clip shows Carpenter playing the daisy-petal game of "loves me, loves me not," but using Pringles chips instead of a flower.

Raisin Bran Super Bowl commercial

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner stars in a Raisin Bran cereal ad that's all about fiber and keeping regular.

Titled "Will Shat," the commercial is "one giant poop joke," CinemaBlend noted.

Ramp Super Bowl commercial

Brian Baumgartner, who played the hapless accountant Kevin in "The Office," is the star of Ramp's "Multiply What's Possible," which demonstrates the business-services company's capabilities.

The commercial "positions the finance software as a 'force multiplier' by populating the office with copies of Baumgartner," AdWeek noted on Feb. 2.

Ritz Super Bowl commercial

Ritz unveiled a teaser called "Shell Phone" with former "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang on a beach organizing a party.

"The quick hit creates as many intriguing questions as there are seconds in the tease, making the most of the beachside back-and-forth," USA Today noted on Jan. 27.

Ro Super Bowl commercial

Telehealth company Ro will air its first Super Bowl ad on Sunday in a spot called "Healthier on Ro," which features former tennis champion Serena Williams talking about her use of a weight-loss medication.

"Ro is using the biggest stage in advertising to pivot the conversation around GLP-1s," PRWeek said.

Rocket Super Bowl commercial

Rocket and its online real estate service Redfin have released a teaser for its Super Bowl commercial, which features black-and-white footage of Lady Gaga singing Mr. Rogers' song "Won't You Be My Neighbor."

The companies are "leaning into something softer for their Big Game teaser," AdWeek wrote. "The candid and unpolished spot, shot with handheld camera work, gives the performance a sense of closeness that mirrors the song's message of kindness and connection."

Skechers Super Bowl commercial

"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara stars in Skechers' Super Bowl spot, in which none of her other shoes can compare to the comfort of the brand's Hands Free Slip-ins.

The "playful" ad marks Skechers' 13th appearance in the Super Bowl, fashion magazine WWD noted.

Squarespace Super Bowl commercial

Squarespace is back for the Super Bowl, but its teaser, called "Unavailable," doesn't give much away about the ad. The 15-second black-and-white spot features a tearful Emma Stone, although it's unclear why the actor is crying.

The website builder's chief brand and creative officer told Variety last month that the ad will be "very filmic, very cinematic."

Toyota Super Bowl commercial

Toyota's Super Bowl commercial tugs at viewers' heartstrings, putting an emphasis on family connections. It begins with a grandfather buckling his young grandson in the automaker's RAV4 vehicle, calling it his "superhero belt," and ends decades later, with the boy, now a young man, doing the same for his grandfather.

The ad tells "a generational story about family, memory and mundane-yet-memorable moments," AdWeek wrote.

TurboTax Super Bowl commercial

TurboTax's ad will run during the Super Bowl just as millions of Americans are prepping their taxes. The company's teaser, "The Expert," stars actor Adrian Brody repeating the phrase, "I can handle that for you," in different accents.

During the Super Bowl commercial, Brody will play a TurboTax agent, according to People magazine. The teaser "pokes fun at Brody — known for his dramatic and serious acting roles — and how he doesn't need to bring the same energy to the TurboTax commercial, because the company makes tax season a breeze," People wrote.