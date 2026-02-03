Tom Brady not rooting for the Patriots or Seahawks in the Super Bowl: "I don't have a dog in the fight"

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls during his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, including one of the greatest games of all time against the Seattle Seahawks. But the legendary quarterback says he's not taking sides in this year's rematch.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said in the newest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.

Brady, who declared himself a "Patriot for life" in 2023 and has his own statue outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, said "may the best team win" on Sunday.

Tom Brady will be at the Super Bowl

The part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders also teased that he'll be in Santa Clara, California for the pregame to take part in "something special happening on the field." After that, he said he's going to "sit back as a fan and enjoy the game."

"I just want to see good football," Brady said. "I want to see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions."

Brady did have plenty of nice things to say about this Patriots team, saying "the entire organization has done things the right way."

"This is a new chapter in New England and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime," he said. "We did it for 20 years - there was a little bit of a hiatus in there - but the Patriots are back, and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Brady hasn't seen much of Drake Maye

Podcast co-host Jim Gray also asked Brady what he thinks about people comparing him to current Patriots QB Drake Maye, who is an MVP finalist. Brady started by saying "I've watched, maybe over the course of his career, 15 of his plays."

"I just have not seen the Patriots play much at all, I've been working on Sundays," the FOX broadcaster said. "My time and energy is focused on the teams that I'm covering. The answer is I haven't really watched him play much."

He did say he believes Maye has done a "great job running the offense."

"Drake has a lot of great physical, mental and emotional tools that I think allow him to be successful," Brady said.

Brady on Belichick

Brady also continued to praise his former coach Bill Belichick, who was surprisingly snubbed in the voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady said he's texted with Belichick since then, and believes "it's not a matter of if, it's when" the decorated coach will enter the Hall. Gray asked Brady about the possibility of the pair of them being enshrined in Canton together.

"To go in with him would obviously be an honor for me," Brady said. "I think so highly of him and all his accomplishments. If I went in with him, it would be pretty special."