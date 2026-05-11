Gillette Stadium is now transforming into Boston Stadium for World Cup 2026. Here's what it means.

Gillette Stadium has a new look with 2026 FIFA World Cup matches coming to Foxboro, Massachusetts in June.

In recent weeks, crews have covered up signage that says "Gillette Stadium" at the home of the New England Patriots, Revolution and Boston Legacy FC.

The Gillette Stadium sign covered ahead of the World Cup. CBS Boston

Why did Gillette Stadium's name have to change?

During the entirety of the World Cup, the venue will be known as "Boston Stadium." That is because FIFA regulations dictate what branding can be visible inside stadiums during matches.

As a result, several World Cup venues, such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, have had to drape coverings over exterior and interior logos.

As of Monday, there was white draping over branding on the stadium and nearby practice facility in Foxboro. Crews could be seen continuing to cover up signs.

That won't be the only noticeable change at Gillette Stadium when the tournament begins.

What's different about Boston Stadium?

When the Patriots play their home games, the playing surface is artificial turf.

That also had to change ahead of the World Cup. FIFA regulates playing surfaces, with any stadium seeking to host World Cup matches required to make the shift to a grass pitch. Leading up the matches in Foxboro, changes have already been made. When Brazil and France played a friendly in March, the competition took place on grass.

Another difference between Gillette Stadium and Boston Stadium will be the parking lots.

During Patriots games, there are 20,000 spots available. When the World Cup is taking place in Foxboro, there will only be 5,000 parking spaces.

Initially, World Cup organizers said tailgating would not be allowed at Boston Stadium. That later changed, as Boston Host Committee President Mike Loynd hinted that there may have been a miscommunication.

Instead of driving, fans are encouraged to take the train to ease traffic, which will cost $80, or a "Boston Stadium Express" bus that will set fans back $95.

The first match at Boston Stadium takes place Saturday, June 13 when Haiti plays Scotland. Five of the matches at Boston Stadium will be group play competition. On June 29, Boston Stadium will host a Round of 32 match, followed by a quarterfinal match on July 9.

Gates at Boston Stadium open three hours before kickoff.