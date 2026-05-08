Boston World Cup MBTA changes include T rides until 4 a.m., reduced Commuter Rail service

This summer's World Cup is set to have a significant impact on MBTA service in Massachusetts.

The T has released all the schedule changes that will affect riders between June 8 and July 9. Foxboro's Gillette Stadium - which will be known as "Boston Stadium" for the duration of the tournament - will host seven soccer matches during that time period.

The MBTA is running up to 14 special trains from Boston's South Station to Foxboro for each match. Round-trip tickets cost $80.

Late night MBTA service

The first match and only weekend match is Saturday, June 13 between Haiti and Scotland, and it starts at 9 p.m.

To accommodate what will likely be a late night for fans, all subway lines and select buses will run until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The rest of the matches are at various times on weekdays, and all subway lines and select buses will run until about 2 a.m. after.

The select bus routes with extended service are SL1, SL3, SL4 (June 13 only), SL5, 1, 22, 39, 66 and 110. Ferries will stick to a normal service schedule.

Reduced Commuter Rail Service

"Commuter Rail service will be reduced on most lines throughout the five weeks of the tournament," the MBTA says. "On World Cup matchdays, additional service changes will be in effect on all Commuter Rail lines in and out of South Station."

Most peak-hour service between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be maintained, the T says.

Below are the notable changes for each line, via the MBTA:

Fairmount Line: On matchdays, no service to Readville.

On matchdays, no service to Readville. Fall River/New Bedford Line: June 8 – July 12, connecting trains to/from East Taunton will not operate. Only direct trains between South Station and Fall River or New Bedford will run.

June 8 – July 12, connecting trains to/from East Taunton will not operate. Only direct trains between South Station and Fall River or New Bedford will run. Franklin/Foxboro Line: On matchdays, no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens. Shuttle buses between Forge Park/495 and Walpole connect riders to Providence Line at Canton Junction.

On matchdays, no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens. Shuttle buses between Forge Park/495 and Walpole connect riders to Providence Line at Canton Junction. Needham Line: June 13 and 14, no weekend train service. Local buses connect to Orange and Green lines.

June 13 and 14, no weekend train service. Local buses connect to Orange and Green lines. Stoughton Line: On weekday matchdays, shuttle buses replace train service between Canton Junction and Stoughton.

The T is offering summer deals on the Commuter Rail to make up for the reduced service. Promotions include "Free Fridays" on the Commuter Rail for June, July and August, and 50% off monthly Commuter Rail passes this summer.