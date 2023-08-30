Getting to know the 2023 Patriots roster

FOXBORO -- The 2023 New England Patriots roster is set -- for now, at least -- and it's an odd one. A really, really odd one.

Mac Jones is currently the only quarterback on the initial 53-man roster. The Pats are carrying just two running backs in Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. They have 11 offensive linemen, an usually high number for that position, and seven special teams players. And of the dozen players they drafted a few months ago, 11 of them made the team. (The lone rookie not to make the team was Isaiah Bolden, who was placed on season-ending IR.)

We told you it was a bit weird, but the roster will certainly be changing between now and Sept. 10 when the Pats open the 2023 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Chances are a lot of the players who didn't make the team -- perhaps quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham -- will be back should they clear waivers. But for now, the Pats have a very unorthodox roster.

Here's a closer look at some of the superlatives up and down the squad and the leaders of the pack at some key statistics -- at least for now.

Oldest player: Matthew Slater

Slater, 37, became the elder statesman of the team Tuesday when 38-year-old kicker Nick Folk was traded to the Titans. He'll turn 38 himself the day before the 2023 season kicks off against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Slater is entering his 17th season with the team (with the most NFL experience on the Pats roster) and has been a team captain for a dozen straight years. It will become a baker's dozen when the Patriots announce this year's team captains in the near future.

All those years also give Slater the most experience on the roster, with 223 games under his belt.

Youngest player: Christian Gonzalez

New England's first-round pick in this year's draft is the youngest player on the roster at 21 years old, but not by much. Gonzalez is about seven weeks younger than rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte.

He may be young, but the Patriots are going to rely heavily on Gonzalez to be a major piece of the team's defense as their No. 1 corner. Good luck, kid.

Tallest player: Trent Brown

The left tackle is a beast, standing at 6-foot-8. He's also the heaviest guy on the roster, checking in at 370 pounds.

Shortest player: Demario Douglas, Marcus Jones

Both players stand at just 5-foot-8. They claim this spot following the release of 5-foot-6 running back J.J. Taylor.

Most NFL rushing touchdowns: Ezekiel Elliot

While he's yet to find the end zone for the Patriots, Elliott did so 68 times on the ground over his seven-year career in Dallas. He also has a dozen receiving touchdowns for his career.

Most NFL receiving touchdowns: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Another guy who has yet to score for the Patriots, Smith-Schuster has 29 career receiving touchdowns over six NFL seasons. He set a career mark with nine touchdown catches for the Steelers in 2020.

DeVante Parker is second with 27 career touchdowns, three of which came in a Patriots uniform last season.

Most NFL receptions: JuJu Smith-Schuster

It's JuJu again, with 401 career receptions.

Most NFL tackles: Adrian Phillips

The veteran safety has 518 total tackles (344 solo, 174 assists) over his nine-year NFL career with the Chargers (six seasons) and the Patriots (three seasons)

Most NFL interceptions: Jonathan Jones, Adrian Phillips

Both veteran defensive backs have 11 interceptions for their career. But Jones gets listed first because all 11 of his picks have come in a Patriots uniform, including a career-high four interceptions last season.

Most NFL sacks: Matthew Judon

No shocker here. Judon has 62.5 sacks over his seven-year career, 28 of which have come with the Patriots over the last two seasons. He set a new career-high with 12.5 sacks in 2021 before passing that total with 15.5 in 2023.

Highest-Paid: Hunter Henry

The tight end checks in with a $9.5 million base salary for the 2023 season, just ahead of Judon's $7 million base for the highest on the team. Judon carries the biggest cap hit though at $16.4 million. (Numbers from OverTheCap.com)

The ONLY quarterback on the roster: Mac Jones

Just putting this in writing again because it's so damn bizzare.