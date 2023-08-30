Report: Patriots planning for Zappe to be backup QB -- if he clears waivers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots went with an interesting approach when Tuesday's roster deadline hit, opting to carry just a single quarterback on their 53-man roster. Mac Jones is that lone QB, while Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were both cut.

Shortly after the dust settled from New England's cuts on Tuesday, it was widely speculated that Zappe would be back on the practice squad should he clear waivers on Wednesday. It's now being reported that is indeed New England's plan for their quarterback depth chart, according to Dianna Russini and Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

But Bill Belichick usually has a Plan B, so the Patriots are also constructing a list of quarterbacks that will be available in case the Zappe plan doesn't work out.

The Patriots are planning for their backup QB to be Bailey Zappe if he clears waivers and makes it to practice squad. Otherwise they’re working through a list of who will be available, league sources tell me and @jeffphowe — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 30, 2023

Chances are after a disappointing summer at training camp followed by struggles in preseason action, Zappe will clear waivers and end up back on the Patriots. If he lands on the practice squad, he'll be eligible as a call-up option on game days and can serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback.

But that has plenty of risk too, since any team could sign Zappe off the practice squad at any point. That would leave the Pats scrambling to find Jones a backup.

Should Zappe get picked up by another team Wednesday, the Patriots may have to shift focus to a veteran backup. If that's the case, 12-year veteran Colt McCoy -- released by the Cardinals on Tuesday -- could be a potential option to back up Jones.