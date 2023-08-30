Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Zappe, Cunningham headline list of players

BOSTON -- Tuesday was a tough day for a number of Patriots players. Wednesday was a lot better for some of them.

With none of the players waived by New England getting claimed by other teams, the Patriots were free to build up their practice squad on Wednesday.

Here's the running list of players who have been signed to New England's practice squad.

QB Bailey Zappe

QB/WR Malik Cunningham

S Joshuah Bledsoe (per Doug Kyed)

DL Jeremiah Pharms (per Mark Daniels)

WR Thyrick Pitts (per Mark Daniels)

P Corliss Waitman (per Mark Daniels)

This list will be updated as the Patriots continue to make signings.

As a reminder, teams can keep 16 players on their practice squads. Teams can elevate two practice squad players per week to the game-day roster, and each player can be elevated three times before the team would be required to sign them to the 53-man roster. Players on a practice squad can sign with any other team during the year, though only for the 53-man roster, not for another team's practice squad.