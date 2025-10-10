Fundraiser to honor and support family of Shrewsbury father killed in shooting

There's a powerful expression of love and kindness pouring into Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, as the community is coming together to support the family of a father shot and killed after dropping his son off at school.

"You're seeing raffle baskets, gift baskets, wine, you name it," said fundraiser organizer Andrea Castinetti. "So it's for Sarah Schofield, unfortunately, she lost her fiancé."

Shrewsbury man killed in August

Back in August, this community was terrified and devastated over what police describe as the senseless shooting of 57-year-old Kevin Doherty. Police said Doherty had just dropped his 6-year-old son off at school and was walking home with the boy's scooter when he saw Snehal Srivastava allegedly spray-painting graffiti at Jordan Pond.

The two got into an argument and while Doherty was on the phone with 911, police said Srivastava shot him. He later died at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Srivastava was arrested after heavily-armed police swarmed the neighborhood.

Speaking over the phone, Doherty's fiancée Scofield said he had a heart of gold.

"Kevin was kind, he was funny, he was patient, he warmed every room he walked into," said Schofield. "He believed to have good friends he had to be one and he really was."

Event to benefit family

Castinetti, a neighbor and local realtor, is now doing her part to rally around Doherty's family with the support from the community. On Saturday, the town will host the Community Day of Remembrance and Vigil in honor of Kevin Doherty at SAC Park on Lake Street.

"I really just want to ease the burden. Take the pressure off of that end and she can focus on healing and taking care of her kids," said Castinetti. "We really want Sarah to feel the love of everybody in our community and around the community."

The event will have live music, a DJ, food trucks, raffles and a silent auction.

"I am so fortunate to live in a place where people truly, truly care about the other residents of the town. There's really no words for how grateful I truly am," said Schofield. "As difficult as this has been for all of us, our family, friends and communities have stepped up to ensure that we will be OK."

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. All proceeds will go toward the Doherty Family Trust.