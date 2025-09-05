Fiancée of Shrewsbury dad killed in confrontation thanks community for "immediate support and compassion"

The grieving fiancée of the father who was shot and killed after dropping their son off at school in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts last week has thanked the community for their support.

Kevin Doherty, 57, had just dropped his 6-year-old boy off and was walking home on August 28 when police said he confronted a man spray-painting graffiti. Doherty called 911 and while he was on the phone he was shot. The gunman, identified by police as 26-year-old Snehal Srivastava, was caught after a manhunt. He's being held without bail.

Doherty's fiancée, Sarah Schofield, released a statement Thursday through the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Schofield and Doherty were planned to get married on September 20.

"Overwhelming pain and grief"

"There are no words that can fully capture the overwhelming pain and grief that we are experiencing," she said. "No one should ever endure the trauma of canceling wedding arrangements only to make funeral ones. This loss, and the fractures it created are so severe it makes healing seem impossible."

Schofield described Doherty as funny, kind and "the most amazing father" to their son and his two daughters.

"Although this tragedy has created a permanent before and after mark in our lives, what will never be difficult is remembering Kevin," Schofield said. "He truly woke up each morning with a smile on his face."

She wrote that she wanted to "share what a remarkable person Kevin was and to also publicly express my deepest gratitude to the community," particularly her son's school, the police department, first responders, local businesses and her neighbors.

"The immediate support and compassion you all have shown to me and my family during this time is profound. I am overwhelmed by your generosity. I feel so blessed to be raising my son in a place that comes together for one another in times of need," said Schofield. "As we move forward, the path ahead will be daunting but my heart feels a bit lighter when I reflect on my community."

Srivastava, who prosecutors said has a long criminal history dating back to 2015, is due back in court Sept. 12.