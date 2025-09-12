Shooting that killed Shrewsbury father heard on home security camera video released in court

The shooting that killed a father last month in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts was heard on home security camera video released in court Friday.

Kevin Doherty, 57, had just dropped off his 6-year-old son at school and was walking home with the boy's scooter when he saw Snehal Srivastava allegedly spray-painting at Jordan Pond on August 28. Police said Doherty took a photo of Srivastava and the two started arguing over the scooter. Doherty then called 911, and during the call, he was shot, according to court documents. Dispatchers said they heard Doherty say, "he shot me." He later died at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Srivastava was arrested after heavily armed police swarmed the neighborhood.

"Never in a million years would you think that he's going to walk his child to school and never come home," said neighbor Andrea Castinetti outside Westboro District Court, where Srivastava was brought for a hearing in the case Friday.

Castinetti's camera captured the audio of the shooting, which was shown during the hearing. The video does not show the shooting. She said that she was tending to her backyard when she heard the gunshots.

"Never in a million years would I think that's what transpiring," Castinetti said.

Srivastava hid his face again in court Friday. He's facing several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a gun without a license. He's being held without bail and will be back in court on October 6.

Community vigil

The community will hold a vigil for Doherty on Saturday, October 11. They're hoping to raise money for his family.

"In times of tragedy, you see the human side of it," Castinetti said. "We're going to bring the community together, and we're going to celebrate Kevin's life and show the family how much we can support them."

"The immediate support and compassion you all have shown to me and my family during this time is profound. I am overwhelmed by your generosity. I feel so blessed to be raising my son in a place that comes together for one another in times of need," Doherty's fiancée, Sarah Schofield, said in a statement last week. The couple was set to marry on September 20.

Kevin Doherty. Doherty family

Schofield said that Doherty was the most amazing father and that he was kind and funny.

"He truly woke up each morning with a smile on his face," Schofield said. Doherty leaves behind two daughters and a son with Schofield.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said that Srivastava has a criminal history. He tried to run down a man with a car and then attack him with a machete back in 2022, according to Westboro Police. That case was later dismissed.

"This is somebody that has been terrorizing our community for years and has gotten off over and over and over again," Shrewsbury resident Dadene Gonet said Friday.