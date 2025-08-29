Shrewsbury father killed while calling 911 during graffiti confrontation told dispatcher "He shot me"

Snehal Srivastava, the man accused of shooting and killing a father who had just dropped off his son at school in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Friday.

Srivastava, 26, hid behind a door as he was arraigned in Westboro District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a gun without a license.

Investigators said 57-year-old Kevin Doherty had just dropped off his 6-year-old son at school Thursday morning when he saw a man spray-painting graffiti on a path over Jordan Pond. According to the criminal complaint released Friday, Doherty took a picture of the man, later identified as Srivastava. A witness told police the two were arguing over a scooter. Investigators said Doherty was carrying his son's scooter and helmet after dropping him off at school.

"He shot me"

Doherty called 911 to say he was being attacked. According to court documents, dispatchers then heard "multiple gunshots, and Doherty saying 'He shot me'" on the open 911 line. Shrewsbury police rushed to the scene and found Doherty with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. Police found two pictures on Doherty's phone that were taken about a minute before he made the 911 call. One of them showed the scooter, the other showed Srivastava spray-painting the ground, according to police.

Snehal Srivastava criminal history

Officers recognized Srivastava, the documents said, because he has an "extensive history dating back to 2015." According to the criminal complaint, police had been called to the trail the day before the shooting after someone painted "Coolidge Street Crips" on the ground. Investigators said Srivastava had graffiti on his house that referenced "Crip affiliation."

Heavily armed state and local police swarmed the Edgewater Avenue neighborhood looking for Srivastava Thursday morning. Officers using drones tracked him down at his graffiti-covered house and arrested him. Police said they found the clothes Srivastava was wearing in Doherty's photo in the home.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said Srivastava had another incident in Westboro in 2022. According to Westboro police, Srivastava tried run down a man with a car and then cut him with a machete. Early said that case was dismissed last month.

It's not clear yet if Srivastava and Doherty knew each other. Srivastava is due back in court September 12.