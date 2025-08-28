Shrewsbury father shot and killed after confronting man spray painting bridge, DA says

A father who had just dropped his child off at school in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts was shot and killed Thursday in a confrontation with a man who was spray painting a bridge, authorities said.

Police said they got a 911 call just before 9 a.m. for a dispute on a bridge over Jordan Pond. According to Worcester District Attorney Joe Early, a 57-year-old man had been coming back from walking his 6-year-old child to the Coolidge Elementary School when he saw another man spray-painting graffiti on the bridge.

Early said the father took pictures of the man spray-painting and a dispute broke out. The father called 911.

Gunshots heard on 911 call, police say



"The 911 operator was on the phone with the victim, who was reporting the altercation, and then heard the shots and advised the operators as they were responding that they could hear the shots over the 911 line," Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson told reporters.

When police got to the bridge, they found the father with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

Heavily armed police then swarmed the neighborhood in a search for what they said at the time was an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

State and local police also brought in a drone for the search around Jordan Pond, and Edgewater and Plainfield avenues, near Route 9. At one point, a battering ram was attached to a squad car.

Suspect taken into custody

Officers then surrounded a home on Edgewater Avenue that had several messages spray painted on it, including "Free Palestine" and "Free Congo." Neighbors told WBZ-TV they have had issues with the person who lives in the home recently. Officers eventually took the man into custody in handcuffs.

Police have not released his name but said he's 26 years old and that he's known to them. They said it's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The "shelter in place" order for people in the neighborhood was lifted after the man was taken in.

Shrewsbury Public Schools issued a statement saying the nearby Coolidge Elementary had been "secured" by police and all students and staff are safe. They said the incident did not involve the school and no other schools in the district were affected.

Coolidge Elementary serves students in Kindergarten through fourth grade and Thursday was the first day for pre-K and Kindergarten students.