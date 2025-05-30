Franklin Arias of Red Sox is now a Top 10 MLB prospect

The Red Sox are in a free fall. How does this get fixed?

The Red Sox are in a free fall. How does this get fixed?

The Red Sox are in a free fall. How does this get fixed?

It's no surprise Roman Anthony is the top prospect in all of baseball, though the 21-year-old probably won't be a prospect for the Red Sox much longer. But Boston still has another Top 10 prospect in its system, with infielder Franklin Arias climbing up the latest rankings.

The 19-year-old shortstop checked in as the No. 8 prospect in Keith Law's newest Top 50, which he published Thursday on The Athletic.

Who is Franklin Arias?

The Red Sox signed Arias as an International free agent in 2023, and he's been turning heads the last two years as one of the organization's top defensive prospect in the infield. He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, and is currently playing at Single-A Salem after starting the season at High-A Greenville.

Before the season, Arias was Law's No. 42 prospect. But he's caught everyone's attention with both his bat and his glove in 2025.

"Through Sunday, Arias was hitting .360/.406/.517 since his promotion to High A, and he's still just 19 until November," wrote Law. "He's a true shortstop, he doesn't punch out (8.3 percent at the higher level), and he has power."

Law called Arias "electric on both sides of the ball."

"If there's a flaw in his game, pitchers through the High-A level haven't exposed it yet," added Law.

In the Boston organization, Arias is the No. 3 prospect behind Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, with the latter currently up with the Big League club. Kristian Campbell, whom Law had as a Top 10 prospect last year, made Boston's Opening Day roster following an impressive spring.

"Leave it to the Red Sox to graduate a top-10 prospect (Kristian Campbell) and immediately have someone else replace him," noted Law.

Jhostynxon Garcia also cracks Top 50 Prospect list

The Red Sox had a third prospect pop up in Law's Top 50: outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia. The man nicknamed "The Password" checked in at No. 46 after he was unranked last season.

Law notes that Garcia had a breakout year in 2024 -- when the 22-year-old slashed .286/.356/.536 with 24 doubles and 23 homers for Greenville, Salem, and Double-A Portland -- but adds the outfielder as taken a significant step forward this season.

"He's swinging less often, which has also meant that he's whiffing less and he's chasing less, and he's still hitting the ball hard — although the surface results haven't been there yet. The Red Sox bumped him up to Triple A last week and in his first six games there he homered twice, at 106 and 109 mph. It's plus power, a significantly improved approach, and, well, he should move to right field," wrote Law.

Garcia is slashing a robust .406/.424/.719 with the WooSox, and is up to three homers in his eight games at Triple-A.

Two of the prospects Boston dealt to the Chicago White Sox for ace Garrett Crochet in the offseason also cracked the Top 50, with Braden Montgomery ranked No. 20 and catcher Kyle Teel ranked No. 24.