Is it time for Roman Anthony to get called up by the Boston Red Sox?

Roman Anthony is not going to fix the Red Sox on his own. But it's time for Boston to promote the top prospect in all of baseball.

The 21-year-old is wearing a Red Sox jersey, but his hat and helmet have had a "W" on them in 2025 as he's torn the cover off the ball for Triple-A Worcester. He's entering Thursday's action with an incredible .318/.450/.528 slash line to go with a .978 OPS. Anthony has crushed eight homers and nine doubles in his 176 at-bats, while driving in 12 runs and scoring 18 out of the leadoff spot for the WooSox.

There's little doubt Anthony could replicate his production -- or at least come close to it -- at the Major League level for Boston. He's built for the lineup at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, and he demolished another baseball on Tuesday, crushing a homer with an exit velocity of 115.5 mph. Those swings have been fairly common for Anthony in 2025.

"He's not knocking on the door [to the majors], he's knocking it down, let's be honest," Boston manager Alex Cora said in his interview with WEEI Afternoons on Thursday. "When we make the decision, I know everybody's going to be happy and I know he's going to contribute."

But the Red Sox seem set on letting Anthony season in the minors a little longer. Boston has lost five straight and is desperate for an offensive spark, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow used the team's current slump as a reason not to bring Anthony up at the moment.

"It's a fair question, especially when you look at Roman's performance in the upper levels of the minor leagues and in Triple-A to start this season. Roman can be a really, really good player, which we think he is. He still has some development opportunities he's working through, whether that's getting comfortable in left field -- he missed a little bit of time with an injury to his throwing shoulder -- or working on some things at the plate despite the stat lines screaming otherwise," Breslow said when asked why Anthony is still toiling in the minors during his Thursday morning interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

"We also have to be mindful of the environment that Roman would be coming into and the pressure we could be putting on a 21-year-old in the midst of a losing streak to come up and save the team," continued Breslow. "Roman's time is coming. I don't think there is any question about that. We have to figure out what is best of the organization and what is best for him."

Breslow added the team wants to make sure Anthony has a path to play every day, but he said there are roadblocks in Boston. But those current obstructions can be easily overcome by the Red Sox if they want to clear way for their top prospect.

Is there really a roadblock for Roman Anthony in Boston?

The Boston outfield is crowded with Ceddanne Rafaela and his incredible glove in center, Jarren Duran in left, and Wilyer Abreu locking down right field. Anthony has been playing mostly left for the WooSox when he's in the field, but is in centerfield for Thursday's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Moosic, PA.

But given the way the 27-31 Red Sox have been playing as of late, and considering the team leads the Majors with 15 one-run losses this season, finding a spot for Anthony should be the team's priority -- not keeping players happy in a struggling lineup. Again, Anthony isn't going to come in and save the day, but he could be the jolt the team needs as the season gets closer and closer to being a lost cause.

Enough about this perceived roadblock, too. There are a number of ways to clear way for Anthony and his bat in Boston.

Rafaela can play the infield and could replace the struggling Trevor Story at shortstop. Losing his glove in the outfield could be offset by adding Anthony's bat to the lineup.

Story has been slumping hard for over a month, and either needs to become a pricey bench player or get DFA'd to help clear way for younger players. If the team doesn't want to cast off Story because of his huge contract, move him to second base and let Kristian Campbell try his hand at first. (The rookie is set to play some first in Boston's weekend against the Braves.)

Marcelo Mayer looks like he's here to stay in the big leagues, and can play third, short, or second. He gives Boston another reason to move on from Story.

And it would likely take a miracle, but if Cora can convince Rafael Devers to grab his glove and play some third base again, it would open up the DH spot for Anthony when he isn't in the outfield. Things would get more complicated when Alex Bregman returns from his injury, but that shouldn't concern the Red Sox in the present. The season going completely off the rails is a much more pressing concern.

There are ways to get Anthony in the field or simply get his bat in the lineup. It's going to take some shuffling, some potentially tough conversations, and likely require the Red Sox to eat a big contract. But it can be done.

Anthony is the top prospect in all of baseball and has already proven himself at the Triple-A level. He will certainly go through some struggles and growing pains when he reaches The Show, but it's time for him to get a chance to get those out of the way and make a big impact in the big leagues.

Current Red Sox players have all had their opportunity to make their mark on the 2025 season, and most of them have come up short. It's time for Anthony to get his shot, before it turns into another lost season for the Red Sox.