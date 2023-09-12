Downpours on Wednesday will likely bring more flooding to Massachusetts

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

The WBZ Weather Team is continuing the NEXT Weather Alert through the day on Wednesday for yet another round for storms.

After four straight days of stormy weather, we get a respite today but it won't last long.

We are expecting another busy afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of our area (including the Leominster area) in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Also, the Storms Prediction Center has placed parts of our area in a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We will be under the gun anytime between noon and 8 p.m. for scattered showers, thunderstorms and downpours. There could be several rounds during the PM on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By far, the greatest concern and biggest potential impact is heavy rain leading to additional flooding.

There is a relatively low risk for a few severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The main difference between Monday's storms and Wednesday's will be the speed at which they are moving. The storms on Monday were nearly stationary, hence the ridiculous rainfall totals in some isolated areas.

On Wednesday, we expect that the storms will be moving along, therefore lowering the likelihood of any more than 1-3" of rain in one area.

The problem is, we have had so much rain lately, the threshold for flooding is now very low. Typically, it would take several inches of water in a short period of time to lead to any significant flooding in our area. With the water table so high right now, many locations will see flooding with an inch of rain or less.

Thankfully, we expect the showers to clear out early Thursday morning. We will get a couple of dry, refreshing days to finish the week.

We then turn our attention to Hurricane Lee for the weekend. The stakes would obviously be high with any tropical system making a close pass to our area. However, given the antecedent conditions, there is an extra level of concern with regards to the wind and rain forecast this weekend.

We will keep you updated with the very latest on Wednesday's rain and Lee's track on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston throughout the rest of the week.