Will Hurricane Lee hit New England? Category 3 storm begins strengthening again

BOSTON - Hurricane Lee is currently in a strengthening phase. The central pressure dropped a bit since the last advisory Monday morning and the latest forecast is for it to continue to intensify throughout the day today and overnight into Tuesday.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast is for Lee to once again become a category 4 storm by Monday night or early Tuesday. It will also begin to take a right-hand turn, to the north in the next 24-48 hours.

Beyond that, Lee is the expected to move generally north-northwestward, west of Bermuda on Thursday.

Clearly the big question remains, where does it go from there?

The model consensus keeps the center of Lee offshore of New England as it makes its closest approach around Saturday of this weekend.

How close will is pass? Currently, most models are forecasting the eye to pass somewhere between 50-250 miles east of Cape Cod.

Clearly there is a BIG difference in impacts for southern New England within that window.

A track within 100 miles of the outer Cape would certainly bring tropical-storm force winds to easternmost areas, with potentially some gusts to hurricane-strength.

The farther away the center passes, the lower the impacts. A track of 200 miles east of the Cape or more would likely mean very little, if any, wind and rain for our area.

All these scenarios remain on the table at this time.

Thankfully, the odds of a direct landfall in New England continue to lower. I would put that worst-case scenario risk at 10% or less.

Regardless of the final track, the seas will be extremely rough in the days leading up to and during Lee's pass by New England. We could see swells of 10-20 feet at our east-facing beaches, absolutely treacherous conditions to be near or out on the water.

The one thing we can be sure of is that Lee will not be able to maintain its "major hurricane" status as it gets farther north in the Atlantic.

Hurricanes get their energy and "fuel" from the warm Ocean water. They generally need water temperatures greater than 80 degrees to continue to thrive.

That fuel will exist for the next few days for Lee, but after that, we do expect a gradual weakening in the cooler waters north of Bermuda and off our coast.

Hurricanes also need a fairly quiet atmospheric environment in order to maintain their strength. Again, currently there is very little in Lee's way to disturb the circulation and prevent further strengthening.

However, as it moves farther north, it will start to encounter some of the mid-latitude winds and a busier atmosphere in general. This "wind shear" will likely also have an adverse impact on Lee and perhaps start to make Lee look more lopsided and less circular.

Given all this, it is likely that Lee will be decreasing in strength as it approaches and passes by New England. However, the overall size of the storm is likely to be increasing. This is a common occurrence for tropical systems as they gain latitude in the Atlantic. So, while the maximum wind speeds are likely to be decreasing, the size of the wind field will be widening, perhaps extending the tropical storm force winds out a few hundred miles.

Clearly, there is a LOT of data to ingest and still a lot to determine with respect to Lee's final track. Nothing is off the table with regards to impacts for New England just yet.

It is imperative that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston all week long. Our NEXT Weather team has you covered!