Owner of Gabriel House "heartbroken" after deadly fire, working to recover victims' possessions

The owner of the Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts said he is "heartbroken" after the deadly fire last week and is trying to help the victims' families. Ten residents of the home were killed in the fire on July 13.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Gabriel House owner Dennis Etzkorn said he is trying to set up a system for families to recover their possessions from the assisted living facility.

"The last two weeks have been the most difficult I've ever known, not because of whatever I have experienced, but rather, because of the knowledge that ten families who were part of the Gabriel House community have suffered unimaginable pain and the ultimate loss," Etzkorn said in the statement.

Investigators said the fire started in a resident's room and was caused by smoking or the failure of an oxygen device.

Recovering possessions after fire

"My sole concerns, and only responsibilities continue to be helping authorities determine all the facts and circumstances of this tragedy, as well as establishing a system to help these families recover their loved ones' possessions," Etzkorn said in the statement. He said that will likely happen by the end of next week.

Dennis Etzkorn, the owner of the Gabriel House Assisted Living facility, closes the gate as he arrives at the scene of the fire on July 16, 2025. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A spokesman for the Gabriel House previously said the sprinkler system was tested five days before the fire, and it was "in working order." Several sprinkler heads were taken for further investigation.

"All that matters right now is getting to the bottom of why this happened and helping our residents' loved ones in this darkest of times," Etzkorn said.

Steven Oldrid, a survivor of the fire, has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Gabriel House. Oldrid's attorney told WBZ-TV his powerchair was still in the boarded-up building.

Since the fire, WBZ-TV has reached out to Etzkorn several times for an interview.