Survivor of deadly Fall River, Massachusetts assisted living fire sues Gabriel House owner

A survivor of the deadly fire at the Gabriel House assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts is now suing the owner.

Steven Oldrid, a resident of the facility, filed the civil lawsuit against Gabriel Care, Inc. in Bristol Superior Court on Monday. He said he was trapped in his room during the fire and "suffered smoke inhalation, respiratory distress, and loss of consciousness."

Ten residents died and more than 30 were hurt in the fire on Sunday, July 13.

Oldrid claims Gabriel House "was not properly managed, staffed, maintained or supervised; residency rules were not enforced; and emergency response procedures were not in place."

WBZ-TV has reached out to Gabriel Care's owner, Dennis Etzkorn, for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back yet.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or where it started. According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, investigators have been looking into a number of issues, including the possibility that it was caused by smoking near an oxygen tank. The sources said investigators are also looking into the possibility that the building's sprinkler system may have been clogged and not working properly.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said only two people were working at Gabriel House the night of the fire.

Oldrid said in the lawsuit, the fire caused him "to suffer further injury to an already compromised physical state" and that he's had to pay more than $19,000 for hospital and medical treatment. He added that his activities are now "restricted" and his "ability to engage in his pre-injury daily activities has been adversely affected."

He's asking for a jury trial, but not a specific dollar amount in damages. Oldrid is requesting something the "court deems just and fair." He is being represented by attorney Michael O'Malley of Plymouth.