Watch live: Fall River fire chief update on deadly Gabriel House assisted living fire

The cause of the deadly fire at the Gabriel House assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts is still unknown, but investigators said Wednesday they've made "significant progress."

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Nine residents were killed and 30 more were hurt in the fire Sunday night. It was the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in 41 years.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the owner of the facility, Dennis Etzkorn, has stopped cooperating. Etzkorn hasn't replied to multiple requests for comment from CBS News and WBZ-TV.

State Police fire investigators working with the State Fire Marshal's office are trying to determine how and where the fire started.

"This can be a difficult task depending on the extent of the damage, which was pretty severe in parts of the building," Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Nonetheless, they've made significant progress based on an examination of the scene, interviews with residents and other witnesses, a review of available video footage from the area, and other sources."

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this point in the investigation, Wark said.

"Investigators have not narrowed the potential factors down to the single cause necessary for a conclusive determination and I don't expect anything for at least a few days," he said.

Authorities are taking a closer look at inspection records for Gabriel House. WBZ-TV's I-Team learned that state inspectors had not been there since October 2023.

The last city inspection was completed on October 15, 2024. That certificate was due to expire on October 15, 2025.

