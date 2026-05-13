Detroit Lions will host New England Patriots in 2026 Germany game

The Detroit Lions will host the defending AFC champion New England Patriots in Germany in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, the league announced Wednesday.

The game is set for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich at Allianz Arena.

It's Detroit's first International Series game since 2015, when the Lions lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium. Detroit has played two international games.

"It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother's home country of Germany since coming to the league," said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when the game was first announced in February. "I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I've gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country's instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I'm looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale."

The Patriots have played five international games, including a game in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2023. New England is 3-2 all-time in international contests.

The Germany game is one of nine games to be played in seven countries and eight stadiums during the 2026 season. Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Melbourne, Madrid and London will all host games this upcoming season.

The Patriots went 14-3 last season en route to their 22nd AFC East championship and 12th Super Bowl appearance, which they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions took a step back in 2025, going 9-8, finishing last in the NFC North and missing the postseason.

The international game announcement is the second Lions game announced this week. On Monday, it was revealed that the Lions will face the Bills in Buffalo in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

The rest of Detroit's and New England's schedules will be released Thursday night.