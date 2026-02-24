Detroit Lions' 2026 regular season to include a game in Germany, NFL says

The Detroit Lions will play one of their 2026 regular-season games in Germany, the NFL has announced.

The 2026 NFL Munich Game is one of a series of nine NFL games that will be played internationally for the upcoming season. The host site will be FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

The opponent, date and time have yet to be announced.

NFL will present its full schedule in the spring.

The Detroit Lions have marketing rights in Germany; and NFL Flag, which is the official youth flag football program under the league, started its Germany program four years ago.

"Germany continues to be a key market in the NFL's international growth ambitions, with Europe's largest fanbase," said NFL Germany General Manager Alexander Steinforth. "We are excited to welcome the Detroit Lions to play in the 2026 NFL Munich game – and in partnership with the Lions, FC Bayern Munich and the City of Munich, we look forward to bringing an incredible NFL experience to fans across the region in the NFL 2026 season."

"We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season," said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. "As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

"It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother's home country of Germany since coming to the league," said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I've gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country's instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I'm looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale."

The above video originally aired on Feb. 11, 2026.