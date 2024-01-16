IMAX documentary on James Webb Space Telescope opens at Museum of Science

The James Webb Space Telescope's remarkable gifts The James Webb Space Telescope's remarkable gifts 07:29

BOSTON - An out-of-this-world show is now playing at the Museum of Science. "Deep Sky," a documentary all about the stunning sights captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, opened at the museum's IMAX dome screen on Tuesday.

Launched on Christmas Day in 2021, the successor to the Hubble Telescope has been beaming back spectacular images of distant galaxies, detailed looks at planets and moons and even a glimpse of how a star is born.

The 40-minute movie promises "a journey to the beginning of time and space."

"13 billion years in the making, Deep Sky reveals the universe as we have never seen it before, immersing audiences in the stunning pictures beamed back to earth by NASA's new telescope — and capturing their vast beauty at a scale that can only be experienced on the giant IMAX screen," a synopsis says.

Local scientists and entrepreneurs have played a part in bringing the Webb telescope's incredible views to Earthlings. UMass Amherst researchers stitched together panoramic images to reveal "Pandora's Cluster," which shows three groups of galaxies coming together to form one massive galaxy. And a small company in Charlestown, New Hampshire made the lenses near the infrared camera aboard the telescope that sends the space images back to Earth.

Pandora's Cluster, seen by the James Webb telescope NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology) and R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh)

Oscar nominee Nathaniel Kahn directed the documentary, which is narrated by actress Michelle Williams.

Tickets for adults are $10 each. Click here to order online.