UMass astronomers help James Webb Telescope see 'Pandora's Cluster'

AMHERST - NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered an incredible new view that is leaving scientists "star struck," thanks in part to UMass-Amherst researchers.

The sight is called "Pandora's Cluster," which is three groups of galaxies coming together to form one massive galaxy. The stitched-together panoramic image shows about 50,000 sources of light.

Pandora's Cluster, seen by the James Webb telescope NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology) and R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh)

UMass Amherst says astronomers from the school used their knowledge of the science of photometry to process, analyze and correct the picture.

"With these pictures, we're looking back in time, 97% of the way to the Big Bang," UMass Amherst astronomy professor Kate Whitaker said in a statement. "The James Webb Space Telescope is changing our understanding of the beginnings of our cosmic origins."