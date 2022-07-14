Watch CBS News
Local News

NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth
NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth 00:41

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - A small New England company has played a big role in bringing stunning space images down to Earth.

Optical Solutions in Charlestown, New Hampshire, has about 30 lenses near the infrared camera aboard the James Webb space telescope.

"I take great pride in it. I mean, it's like I actually cried. I mean you see them; it's like just because I know the images are coming through our lenses," said Brad Piccirillo, of Optical Solutions.

The 26-year-old company has worked on a variety of space-related projects before the telescope, but the owner said this work will be tough to beat.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.