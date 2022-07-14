NH company helps James Webb telescope send space images to Earth

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - A small New England company has played a big role in bringing stunning space images down to Earth.

Optical Solutions in Charlestown, New Hampshire, has about 30 lenses near the infrared camera aboard the James Webb space telescope.

"I take great pride in it. I mean, it's like I actually cried. I mean you see them; it's like just because I know the images are coming through our lenses," said Brad Piccirillo, of Optical Solutions.

The 26-year-old company has worked on a variety of space-related projects before the telescope, but the owner said this work will be tough to beat.