Charges dropped against 2 men in connection to Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium

Charges have been dropped against two men in connection with a fight at Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game in 2023. Dale Mooney collapsed and died during the altercation in the stands. 

John Vieira and Justin Mitchell, both of Rhode Island, were previously charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. On Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said it would no longer be prosecuting the case, saying it is "in the interest of justice." The DA did not have any additional comment on why the case was dropped.

The medical examiner previously ruled that Mooney's probable cause of death was that he was a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease involved in a physical altercation. There were no immediate signs of significant physical injuries.

Mooney's death was ruled a homicide, but Mitchell and Viera were not charged with killing him because prosecutors said that after looking at video and Mooney's autopsy results, there wasn't enough evidence to warrant the charge.

The fight in the 300s section was captured on cellphone video by other fans. In the video, Mooney can be seen struggling with another man while sever others try to separate them. One man can be seen throwing a punch at Mooney, who slumps over as security workers move to separate the men.

Mooney was a 53-year-old man who lived in Newmarket, New Hampshire and had been a Patriots season ticket holder for 30 years. His wife said he was a loving father of two sons.

