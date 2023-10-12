3 Rhode Island men could face criminal charges in death of Dale Mooney at Patriots game

FOXBORO - Foxboro Police have applied for criminal complaints against three men from Rhode Island in the death of New England Patriots fan Dale Mooney last month at Gillette Stadium.

Mooney got into a fight in the stands during the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on September 17.

A preliminary autopsy "did not suggest traumatic injury," but did identify a medical issue, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. The official cause of Mooney's death is undetermined and is still being investigated.

A still image from video showing Dale Mooney before an altercation at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023. CBS Boston

Video of the fight showed Mooney in a struggle with another man. At least three people were seen trying to separate them. One appeared to be a security worker.

Foxboro Police announced Thursday they have "applied for criminal complaints alleging assault and battery and disorderly conduct against three Rhode Island men."

A probable cause hearing will need to be scheduled at Wrentham District Court, but no date has been set yet.

"Should the clerk find probable cause to issue the charges, the names of the individuals will become public record at that time," police said in a statement.

Mooney was 53 years old and lived with his family in Newmarket, New Hampshire. The Patriots said he was a season ticket holder for 30 years.