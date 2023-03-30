Watch CBS News
Local News

Clark Grant, husband of activist Monica Cannon-Grant, killed in Easton motorcycle crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

EASTON – Clark Grant, the husband of activist Monica Cannon-Grant, was killed Wednesday night in an Easton motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 138 in Easton.

An Easton police officer and a passerby performed CPR on Grant until firefighters arrived. Grant was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but did not survive.

C.L. Malcolm, a lawyer representing Cannon-Grant in federal court, confirmed Grant's death to the Boston Globe

Cannon-Grant founded Violence in Boston, a nonprofit that works to reduce violence in the city and help its victims. 

The couple was indicted last year after a grand jury found they allegedly defrauded the City of Boston out of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money. In March of this year, prosecutors indicted Cannon-Grant and Grant on additional fraud charges.

They were charged by a federal grand jury in a 27-count superseding indictment. Cannon-Grant and Grant faced three counts of wire fraud conspiracy; 17 counts of wire fraud; one count of conspiracy; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business.

Cannon-Grant and Grant both pleaded not guilty to the charges.  

Easton police said initial investigation show Grant was driving on Route 138 when he was hit by a Grand Jeep Cherokee that was exiting a parking lot.

The 40-year-old Brockton man who was driving the Jeep was not hurt. A 9-year-old passenger was also uninjured.

Massachusetts State Police and officers from Easton are investigating the crash. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.