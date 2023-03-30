Clark Grant, husband of activist Monica Cannon-Grant, killed in Easton motorcycle crash

EASTON – Clark Grant, the husband of activist Monica Cannon-Grant, was killed Wednesday night in an Easton motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 138 in Easton.

An Easton police officer and a passerby performed CPR on Grant until firefighters arrived. Grant was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but did not survive.

C.L. Malcolm, a lawyer representing Cannon-Grant in federal court, confirmed Grant's death to the Boston Globe.

Cannon-Grant founded Violence in Boston, a nonprofit that works to reduce violence in the city and help its victims.

The couple was indicted last year after a grand jury found they allegedly defrauded the City of Boston out of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money. In March of this year, prosecutors indicted Cannon-Grant and Grant on additional fraud charges.

They were charged by a federal grand jury in a 27-count superseding indictment. Cannon-Grant and Grant faced three counts of wire fraud conspiracy; 17 counts of wire fraud; one count of conspiracy; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business.

Cannon-Grant and Grant both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Easton police said initial investigation show Grant was driving on Route 138 when he was hit by a Grand Jeep Cherokee that was exiting a parking lot.

The 40-year-old Brockton man who was driving the Jeep was not hurt. A 9-year-old passenger was also uninjured.

Massachusetts State Police and officers from Easton are investigating the crash.