Monica Cannon-Grant, husband indicted on additional fraud charges

BOSTON - The former founder of the nonprofit Violence in Boston and her husband have been indicted on additional fraud charges.

Monica Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant of Taunton allegedly defrauded the City of Boston out of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money.

They have been charged by a federal grand jury in a 27-count superseding indictment. They face three counts of wire fraud conspiracy; 17 counts of wire fraud; one count of conspiracy; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. Last year, they were charged in an 18-count indictment.

Cannon-Grant was the founder and CEO of Violence in Boston, an anti-violence nonprofit established in 2017. Clark Grant is a founding director of VIB.

Monica Cannon-Grant at Billerica High School CBS Boston

Federal prosecutors said after Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant received approximately $53,977 in pandemic relief funds, they allegedly withdrew $30,000 in cash from the nonprofit's bank account and kept some. They allegedly used some funds from the nonprofit to pay their auto loan and auto insurance bills.

They also allegedly conspired to defraud Boston's Office of Housing Stability by concealing household income in order to obtain $12,600 in rental assistance from the city.

The superseding indictment also alleges the defendants conspired to defraud the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance by submitting a forged document so another family member could receive $43,893 in unemployment assistance. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the total amount of fraudulent unemployment assistance they have received is approximately $145,269.

Cannon-Grant is also accused of filing false tax returns for 2017 and 2018 and failing to file tax returns for 2019 and 2020.

Monica Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.