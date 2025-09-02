Man accused of leaving wrapped body in car outside Massachusetts hospital faces murder charge

Man arrested after dead body found in car outside Massachusetts hospital last week

Man arrested after dead body found in car outside Massachusetts hospital last week

A man accused of killing a chef and leaving his body wrapped up in a car outside a Massachusetts hospital will be arraigned Tuesday.

Christopher Caron, 42, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine. Caron will be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

Perry's body was found Saturday afternoon, August 23, in the back seat of a Honda Civic that was parked outside South Shore Hospital's emergency room in Weymouth. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, the body was "wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape." It was later identified as Perry.

Investigators said Caron killed Perry, wrapped up his body, put him in Perry's Honda Civic and drove it to the hospital. They said Caron went inside, told the staff there was a body in the car and left before police arrived.

Residents of a condominium complex in Scituate told investigators they saw news coverage of the incident and called police. They said they helped a man, later identified as Caron, load a large, heavy blanket into the same car on August 23. Officers got a search warrant for the condo where Caron was staying and "seized several items of evidence," according to the D.A.

An arrest warrant was issued for Caron Friday evening, but police said he turned himself in to Scituate police Saturday afternoon. He spent the weekend in the Plymouth House of Correction.

Police said Caron and Perry knew each other, but did not elaborate.

There's still no word yet as to how Perry died. Investigators are waiting for the autopsy report from the medical examiner.

Perry's father, Brendan Perry, told WBZ-TV Declan was a chef in Portland, Maine. He described his son as "a family guy, a good kid with a ton of friends."