Man arrested a week after body is found in car at Massachusetts hospital; neighbors identified suspect

A man was charged with murder one week after a man's body was found in a car at a hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts and police said his neighbors recognized him.

Christopher Caron, 42, turned himself in to police in Scituate on Saturday afternoon.

On the afternoon of August 23, a dead body was found in the backseat of a black Honda Civic with a Maine license plate that was parked in front of the emergency room of South Shore Hospital. The man's body was wrapped in multiple blankets that were secured with duct tape. He has since been identified as 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine. The medical examiner has yet to reveal his official cause of death.

The Plymouth District Attorney said Caron drove the car, which belonged to Perry, to the hospital and alerted medical staff there was a body in the car. He then allegedly fled the area before police arrived.

According to the DA, residents at a condo complex in Scituate saw news coverage of the incident and called police to say they had helped a man load a "large, heavy blanket" into a black Honda Civic outside a residence Caron had been staying at.

A warrant was obtained for the unit at the condo complex where Caron had allegedly been staying. Police seized several pieces of evidence but did not say what they were.

Caron has been charged with murder and is set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday.