Man found dead in car outside Massachusetts hospital identified by police as Maine resident

The man who was found dead in a car outside of a hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts over the weekend has been identified as 27-year-old Declan Perry from Portland, Maine. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said a person of interest in the investigation has been identified after receiving a tip from neighbors in Scituate.

Police received a call just after 2 p.m. on Saturday for a body that was found in the back seat of a black Honda Civic outside South Shore Hospital. A hospital employee had noticed the body "wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape" inside the car.

The car was parked outside the emergency room entrance and had a Maine license plate. Perry's father, Brendan Perry, confirmed that the car was Declan's, and said that a hole in the windshield was from weeks ago when a rock went through it.

Perry said that his son worked as a chef and described him as a "family guy, a good kid with a ton of friends." He said that the family is devastated.

Person of interest identified

Perry's cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy was set to be performed on Sunday, according to officials. Police have identified a possible person of interest after a tip from neighbors.

"Neighbors who live in a condominium complex along the Driftway in Scituate saw news coverage of the incident and contacted Scituate Police to report that they had seen a man loading a large, heavy blanket into the black Honda Civic at their neighbor's residence earlier Saturday," the Plymouth DA said.

The person of interest and the victim knew each other, according to police. The identity of that person has not been released, but officials have searched the residence and taken items into evidence.