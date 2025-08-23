Watch CBS News
Body found in car parked at Massachusetts hospital, State Police say

Samantha Chaney
A body was found in a car parked at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The discovery was made just after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car parked near the hospital's emergency room. The body was found in the car's backseat. State Police are calling it an "unattended death."

The car has Maine license plates and what appears to be a bullet hole in the front windshield. Material could also be seen hanging out of the back window.

State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are now investigating.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

