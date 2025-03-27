Why one Massachusetts mall is thriving despite rise in online shopping

Why the Burlington Mall in Massachusetts is thriving

Why the Burlington Mall in Massachusetts is thriving

Why the Burlington Mall in Massachusetts is thriving

While shopping malls across the country grapple with the rise of e-commerce, the question remains: Are malls a thing of the past?

It's easy to assume that physical retail spaces are slowly becoming obsolete as online shopping grows in popularity. However, a visit to Burlington Mall in Burlington, Massachusetts, may make you rethink that assumption.

For some people, shopping online offers undeniable convenience. "Yes, internet shopping is great if you already know the brand," one shopper told WBZ. Another echoed this sentiment, saying, "Online is much easier, but in person, you have more options."

Burlington Mall success

Despite the widespread shift toward online shopping, the Burlington Mall's bustling atmosphere on a Thursday afternoon paints a different picture.

"Business has been really strong this year and the past few years leading up to it," said Lauren Dalis, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at Burlington Mall. "Even today, on a Thursday afternoon, it's pretty busy," she added.

So, what's contributing to the mall's continued success? Dalis credits part of it to the Burlington Mall's plan to open 10 new stores and restaurants this year. The goal is to provide a vibrant, diverse shopping experience by maintaining a balance of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Adapting to digital age

However, it's not just the addition of new businesses that's contributing to the mall's success, it's also the mall's ability to adapt to the digital age.

Burlington Mall is embracing technology to make the shopping experience easier. Every shopper is encouraged to utilize the mall's digital platform called "Simon Search", which is available on both its in-mall directories and website.

The tool allows shoppers to browse the mall's inventory before they even set foot in a store.

"You can narrow it down by size, color, and model," Dalis explained. "The goal is really so that people know that we have what they're coming for and we make it easy for them to find."