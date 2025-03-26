One of the last 8 Sears stores in America is in Massachusetts. Here's what it's like inside.

Inside one of the last remaining Sears stores in the U.S.

Sears was once one of the most successful department stores in America, but is now down to just eight locations in the U.S.

One of these remaining stores, located at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, holds nostalgic memories for many shoppers who remember the heyday of the retail chain.

Shoppers like Jessica and Bryan, a couple who visited the store, recall fond memories of the Sears catalog they would eagerly await each year.

Nostalgic memories for shoppers

"Do you remember that? Circling all the stuff you wanted for Christmas and making a list?" said Jessica.

Sears, at its peak, had a presence in every state, offering everything from clothes to appliances, even selling homes at one point.

The South Shore Plaza location was once a bustling hub for shoppers in the region. But today, it feels like a ghost town with nearly every item in the store on sale.

Items on clearance inside the Sears store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Jack Zigiel, another shopper, remembers visiting Sears as a child with his mother, excited about the variety of products they could find there.

"They've got tires, they've got jeans, it's one of those stores I'd go to with my mother," said Zigiel.

However, in the age of online shopping, Zigiel said the retail landscape has changed drastically.

"I feel like every department store is basically a public restroom you pull off the road to use. You don't really buy anything there anymore," he said.

While Sears may no longer be the retail powerhouse it once was, the South Shore Plaza store stands as one of the last reminders of the chain's legacy, providing nostalgia for shoppers in Braintree.