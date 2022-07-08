Bruins take center Matthew Poitras with their top pick in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- After serving as spectators during the first round of the NHL draft on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins finally got in on the action on Friday morning.

With the 54th overall pick in the draft, the Bruins selected Matthew Poitras, a center from the Guelph Storm of the OHL.

A 5-foot-11, 174-pound 18-year-old, the right-shot Poitras scored 21 goals and had 29 assists in 68 games played for Guelph last year. He also had 58 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.

With the 54th pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, the #NHLBruins select center Matthew Poitras. Welcome to Boston, Matthew! pic.twitter.com/qlLVc4O1oD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 8, 2022

Poitras was the 12th overall pick in the OHL draft in 2020, after playing for the Whitby Wildcats in the ETAHL.

"I'm more of like a puck-possession type of guy," Poitras said while self-scouting in a video from the OHL. "I kind of pride myself on being kind of strong on my edges. I like to pride myself on the work in the corners and protecting the puck. So, a skilled forward who works hard and likes having the puck on his stick."

Elite Prospects gathered the rankings of Poitras from various locations around the internet. He was ranked as highly as the 45th-best prospect by NHL Central Scouting and FCHockey, and he was ranked as low as 87th by TSN's Craig Button. His average ranking, based on 11 services, was 67th.

The Bruins did not have a first-round pick, after trading it to Anaheim as part of the package to acquire Hampus Lindholm last season. It was the third time in the past five drafts that the Bruins have not had a first-round pick. The Bruins have a third, fourth, sixth, and two seventh-round picks.