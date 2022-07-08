Here are all of the Bruins' picks from the 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The picks were flying off the board during day two of the NHL Draft, and the Boston Bruins were as busy as can be.

After sitting out of round one (due to trading the team's first-round pick to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm), the Bruins got to work on Friday to make their picks in rounds two through seven.

The team actually traded its third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for a fourth and a fifth-round pick, adding to the haul on the day. In the seventh round, though, they traded away their final pick (No. 215 overall), getting the Kings' seventh-round pick next year in return.

Below are all the names of the players drafted by the Bruins on Friday.

Second Round, 54th overall pick: Matthew Poitras, C

Fourth Round, 117th overall pick: Cole Spicer, C

Fourth Round, 119th overall: Dans Locmelis, C

Fifth Round, 132nd overall: Frederic Brunet, D

Sixth Round, 183rd overall: Reid Dyck, G

Seventh Round, 200th overall: Jackson Edward, D