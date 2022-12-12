First major storm of winter will bring rain to Boston, snow west of Worcester

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Here we go. A multi-faceted, long-duration, coastal storm is on the way to New England. While the snow won't be the main story in southern New England, the heavy rain and wind will make this a very impactful storm for the entire region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings (a high likelihood of 6 inches-plus) in the Berkshires, southwestern New Hampshire and Vermont. Winter storm watches are up for a good deal of New Hampshire and Maine away from the coastline (chance of 6"+), and winter weather advisories exist for northern Worcester County (likely less than 6" but still hazardous).

This storm will behave much like a typical early or late season snowstorm - the higher you go in elevation, the better your chance at significant snow accumulation. The tricky part is where does that transition from rain to snow occur? We think, on average, it will be somewhere between 500 and 1,000 feet (likely closer to the higher end).

Take a look at this vertical profile of the atmosphere on Friday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As you can see, there is snow coming out of the clouds everywhere and the atmosphere is cold enough for it to stay snow nearly all the way down to the ground. However, under 1,000 feet (or so), temperatures will be warm enough (30s, low 40s) for the snow to melt and change to rain. So, if you live above 1,000 feet, like many do in northern Worcester County, you will see snow falling at times. If you live closer to sea level, your snow will melt on the trip down and you get plain rain.

This brings up a very important question - do you know what elevation you are living at? I bet most would have no idea! Most towns in eastern Massachusetts are well below 500 feet. You have to go west up Route 2 to get any elevation close to or above 1,000 feet.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This map shows the area we typically label as "The Worcester Hills." If your town is listed, there is a good chance you will see some accumulating snow on Friday. The higher up you live, the better chance you see more snow!

TIMELINE:

Let's break this coastal storm down a bit more, starting with the timeline.

The rain and snow will arrive after midnight and overspread the entire area by dawn Friday. When you wake up it will be raining unless you live in those elevated areas we discussed.

During the day Friday, the rain will come down heavy at times. There will be some localized flooding and ponding on the roadways. We expect 1-to-2 inches of water (on average) with the potential of up to 3 inches.

The winds will also get real gusty out of the east during the day. At the coastline, where there is a wind advisory, we could see gusts close to 50 miles per hour. The rest of the area will be gusting closer 20-to-40 mph during the day and evening.

For most of the area the power outage risk is low. However, in those areas where snow is falling and sticking (again, northern Worcester County, southwestern New Hampshire, the Berkshires) the gusty wind combined with a heavy and wet snow could cause numerous outages.

By Friday night, as the center of the storm passes by our latitude, some colder air will start getting drawn in and the rain will change to a wet snow from west to east.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The rain/snow line will collapse all the way to the coastline and we will get several hours of light to moderate snow early on Saturday morning.

In fact, many of you in northern Massachusetts (including Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties) will not only wake up to snow falling, but could see a light snow accumulation before the precipitation ends late Saturday morning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

AMOUNTS:

Ok, so how much snow are we talking?

Through Friday night, essentially nothing east of Route 495.

Once you start increasing your elevation in Worcester County, the numbers climb quickly - from 1-to-3" in the lower elevations, to 3-to-6" in the higher elevations.

WBZ TV graphic CBS Boston

Farther north, into the Monadnock Region and Green and White Mountains (as well as the Berkshires), we are looking at a heavy, wet plastering of 6-to-12" or more!

Here's a closer look at the local snow "jackpot" region.

WBZ TV graphic CBS Boston

Lastly, these areas are the most likely to see a minor snow accumulation Saturday morning. This is a new snow map so not to confuse this "last gasp" period of the storm with the rest of it.

WBZ TV graphic. CBS Boston

The good news is that the temperatures on Saturday morning will be near or slightly above freezing. So, the" last gasp" of snow may have a hard time sticking. There will not be a flash freeze like we get on the back side of many New England storms. Temperatures won't drop below freezing until sometime overnight into early Sunday.

So, there you have it. Our first major storm of the winter. If you are upset that you are not among the snow "haves," not to worry, there will be one more chance at a White Christmas with a storm sometime later next week.

Be sure to stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for important and frequent updates before and during the storm.