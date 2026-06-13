Weather forecast for Scotland vs. Haiti World Cup match at Boston Stadium calls for warm temperatures, no rain

The first local World Cup match will kick off at Boston Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Saturday night. Haiti vs. Scotland is, without a doubt, the hottest ticket in town.

If you are one of the lucky ticketholders, there's great news: the weather looks spectacular. Saturday will be another hot day with highs near 90 degrees in the afternoon; however, the humidity will be completely gone.

Dewpoints will drop from the 70s late Friday into the 50s by Saturday morning.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

There is zero risk of any precipitation on Saturday. In fact, most of New England will have completely blue skies. By evening, skies will remain clear, and there will be a gentle northwesterly breeze.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The official forecast for Haiti vs Scotland Saturday night: Temperatures drop through the 80s during the pregame hours under sunny skies.

At the 9 p.m. kickoff, temperatures will be near 80 degrees, with low humidity and light winds. By the final whistle, temperatures will have dropped into the low 70s - a very comfy night.